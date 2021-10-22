Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Portland with these activities

(PORTLAND, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



