Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Portland with these activities

 4 days ago

(PORTLAND, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMWXel00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

