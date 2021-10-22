CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bladenboro

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BLADENBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cZMWVtJ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

