Friday set for clouds in Ventnor City - 3 ways to make the most of it
(VENTNOR CITY, NJ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ventnor City Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ventnor City:
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
