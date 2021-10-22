CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville

 4 days ago

MARYSVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cZMWT7r00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marysville, MI
