4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville

MARYSVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 51 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 54 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 52 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



