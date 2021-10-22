CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup, KY

Greenup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GREENUP, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

