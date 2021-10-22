CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercersburg, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Mercersburg

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MERCERSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0cZMWPax00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg, PA
83
Followers
610
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy