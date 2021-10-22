Midway Weather Forecast
MIDWAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0