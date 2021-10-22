CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paoli

Paoli (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PAOLI, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cZMWKQY00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

