4-Day Weather Forecast For Paoli
PAOLI, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
