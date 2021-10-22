Fort Lupton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
