Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cZMWJXp00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

