Fort Lupton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.