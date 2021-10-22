CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, AR

Friday sun alert in Clarksville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarksville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cZMWIf600

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel

Clarksville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clarksville: Monday, October 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers
CLARKSVILLE, AR
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CLARKSVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clarksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, AR
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Clarksville

(CLARKSVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clarksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel

Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel

Clarksville, AR
362
Followers
618
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy