Shasta Lake, CA

Shasta Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Shasta Lake, CA
Shasta, CA
