Shasta Lake Daily Weather Forecast
SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, October 24
Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0