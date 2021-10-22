CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

High Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

HIGH SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMWF0v00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for High Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HIGH SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in High Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
