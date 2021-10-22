Bryson City Daily Weather Forecast

BRYSON CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.