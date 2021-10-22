CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Country Club Hills, IL

Country Club Hills Daily Weather Forecast

Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel
Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cZMWCMk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Country Club Hills — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Country Club Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Country Club Hills, IL
Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel

Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel

Country Club Hills, IL
117
Followers
619
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy