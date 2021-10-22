CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Oxford

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(OXFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMWAbI00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel

Oxford, FL
