3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Oxford
(OXFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxford:
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0