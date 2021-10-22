CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

Weather Forecast For Orland

 4 days ago

ORLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cZMW69d00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Orland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ORLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

