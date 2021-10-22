Weather Forecast For Orland
ORLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
