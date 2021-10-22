CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Friday has sun for Oak Island — 3 ways to make the most of it

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(OAK ISLAND, NC) A sunny Friday is here for Oak Island, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oak Island:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cZMW3VS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

