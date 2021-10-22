CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, OK

Weather Forecast For Eufaula

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cZMW2cj00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuesday has sun for Eufaula — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EUFAULA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eufaula. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
