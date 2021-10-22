Weather Forecast For Eufaula
EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
