Weather Forecast For Eufaula

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



