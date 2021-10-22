CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday rain in Clairton: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(CLAIRTON, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clairton Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clairton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cZMVzDC00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

