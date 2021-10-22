Enola Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENOLA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
