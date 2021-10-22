CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Newport

Newport (AR) Weather Channel
Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWPORT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
