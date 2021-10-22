Daily Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.