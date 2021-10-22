CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Ridge, NC

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 4 days ago

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holly Ridge Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holly Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cZMVqGf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

