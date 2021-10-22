Liberty Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIBERTY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
