Liberty, SC

Liberty Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LIBERTY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMVpNw00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Liberty, SC
