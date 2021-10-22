CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saluda, SC

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Saluda

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SALUDA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saluda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Saluda:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cZMVl6G00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saluda: Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance
SALUDA, SC
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda, SC
159
Followers
618
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy