Havana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAVANA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
