CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Circle Pines, MN

Weather Forecast For Circle Pines

Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel
Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CIRCLE PINES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0cZMViS500

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circle Pines, MN
City
Frost, MN
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel

Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel

Circle Pines, MN
185
Followers
614
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy