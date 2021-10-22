CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, MD

Weather Forecast For White Plains

 4 days ago

WHITE PLAINS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cZMVggd00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wednesday has sun for White Plains — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Plains. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
