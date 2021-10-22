Weather Forecast For Effingham
EFFINGHAM, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
