Bridgeton Daily Weather Forecast

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



