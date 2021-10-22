Bridgeton Daily Weather Forecast
BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
