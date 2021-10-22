CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Bridgeton Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cZMVevB00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

