Burnsville Weather Forecast
BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
