Burnsville Weather Forecast

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



