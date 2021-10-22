CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Indian Head

Indian Head (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(INDIAN HEAD, MD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Head:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cZMVaOH00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

