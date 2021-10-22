CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wynne, AR

Wynne Daily Weather Forecast

Wynne (AR) Weather Channel
Wynne (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WYNNE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cZMVZSQ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynne, AR
Wynne (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WYNNE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wynne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WYNNE, AR
Wynne (AR) Weather Channel

Wynne (AR) Weather Channel

Wynne, AR
278
Followers
619
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy