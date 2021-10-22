Wynne Daily Weather Forecast
WYNNE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
