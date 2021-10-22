CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Arden Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cZMVWoF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

