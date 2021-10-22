CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Cloudy forecast for Summersville? Jump on it!

 4 days ago

(SUMMERSVILLE, WV.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Summersville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Summersville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0cZMVU2n00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

