CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hebron, KY

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HEBRON, KY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Hebron, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hebron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cZMVTA400

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel

Hebron Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hebron: Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of
HEBRON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebron, KY
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel

Hebron (KY) Weather Channel

Hebron, KY
105
Followers
620
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy