Silverton, OR

Silverton Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cZMVMED00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

