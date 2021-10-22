Silverton Daily Weather Forecast
SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
