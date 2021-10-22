CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princess Anne, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Princess Anne

Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PRINCESS ANNE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMVLLU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Princess Anne — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Princess Anne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Princess Anne, MD
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Princess Anne — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Princess Anne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel

Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel

Princess Anne, MD
114
Followers
622
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy