Tobyhanna, PA

Tobyhanna Daily Weather Forecast

Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel
Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cZMVEAP00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

