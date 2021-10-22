Daily Weather Forecast For Millersburg
MILLERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
