Sylvania, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sylvania

 4 days ago

SYLVANIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMVBWE00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

