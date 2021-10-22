CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Millersville

(MILLERSVILLE, MD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Millersville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Millersville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0cZMV0tU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

