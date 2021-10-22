CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

Arizona City Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cZMUzFP00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

