Sparta, GA

Sparta Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

SPARTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cZMUviV00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

