Jump on Tell City’s cloudy forecast today

(TELL CITY, IN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Tell City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tell City:

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.