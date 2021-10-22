CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

