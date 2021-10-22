CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Weather Forecast For Hertford

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cZMUm1C00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunday has sun for Hertford — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HERTFORD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hertford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
