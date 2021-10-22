Chowchilla Daily Weather Forecast

CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 67 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.