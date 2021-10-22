CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

Chowchilla Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cZMUaQU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

