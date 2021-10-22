CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(PASS CHRISTIAN, MS) A sunny Friday is here for Pass Christian, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pass Christian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cZMUN9900

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Nws
