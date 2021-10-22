CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Weather Forecast For Bessemer City

 4 days ago

BESSEMER CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cZMUMGQ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BESSEMER CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bessemer City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
