Sneads Ferry, NC

Friday rain in Sneads Ferry meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SNEADS FERRY, NC) Friday is set to be rainy in Sneads Ferry, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Sneads Ferry:

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sneads Ferry, NC
